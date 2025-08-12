Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $112,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average of $147.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

