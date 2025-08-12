Lifesci Capital Has Negative Forecast for VRDN Q3 Earnings

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.42. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 165,669 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 311,600 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

