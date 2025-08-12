Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $45.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Lineage traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 853289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LINE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lineage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage

In other Lineage news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 23,540 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $995,271.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,016.44. This represents a 60.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 3,563 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lineage by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lineage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lineage by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Lineage Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.63%.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Further Reading

