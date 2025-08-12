Loar (LOAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter.
Loar Trading Up 1.2%
LOAR opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 0.11. Loar has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $99.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, Director Raja Bobbili sold 690,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $55,848,774.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,438,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,682,562.20. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy sold 1,168,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $94,543,254.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,188,503 shares in the company, valued at $662,531,777.73. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,742,872 shares of company stock valued at $464,655,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
LOAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Loar in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.
Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.
