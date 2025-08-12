Local Bounti (LOCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.95) per share and revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter. Local Bounti has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($3.01). The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Local Bounti Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Local Bounti
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.