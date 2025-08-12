Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) & Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Head to Head Comparison

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Taylor Morrison Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00 Taylor Morrison Home 0 0 8 1 3.11

Profitability

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.96%. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus price target of $76.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than Taylor Morrison Home.

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 9.63% 7.88% 4.44% Taylor Morrison Home 10.72% 16.22% 10.23%

Risk & Volatility

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Taylor Morrison Home”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million 1.72 $169.19 million $0.55 20.55 Taylor Morrison Home $8.17 billion 0.79 $883.31 million $8.66 7.41

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. Taylor Morrison Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name. In addition, the company offers financial services, title insurance, and closing settlement services. It operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

