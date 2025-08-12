Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $208.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.