LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 239,558 Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 239,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,452.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 318,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 297,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 192,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $336.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

