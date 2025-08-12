LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,151 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,968,000 after acquiring an additional 36,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 938,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,631,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 628,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $330,972.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,500.80. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,843.75. This represents a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,596 shares of company stock worth $8,171,433. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.