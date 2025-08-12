LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

