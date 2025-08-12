LPL Financial LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

TKO Group Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

