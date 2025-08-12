LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 173.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,956,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,894,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,401,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after buying an additional 317,715 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,722,000.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.05 million and a P/E ratio of 24.18. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

