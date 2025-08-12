LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,636.51. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $817,288.20. Following the sale, the director owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,282 shares of company stock worth $2,212,923 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.