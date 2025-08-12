LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.95 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

