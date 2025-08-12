LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after acquiring an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,447,000 after purchasing an additional 777,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,394,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,707,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 599,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16,161.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 507,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.25 and a 52 week high of $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.94.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

