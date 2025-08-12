LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,543 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth about $3,671,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth about $886,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 20.5% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.45. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $786,395.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,115.42. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $1,091,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 418,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,535,404.08. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,083,547 shares of company stock worth $99,409,279. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

