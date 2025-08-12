Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 334.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Macerich were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Macerich by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,675,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,168,000 after buying an additional 61,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,781,000 after buying an additional 1,522,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,280,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after acquiring an additional 249,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,619,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,849 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.26.

Macerich stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.22. Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.14%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

