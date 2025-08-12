MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 104,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $12,949,587.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,118,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,626,631.58. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,034.60. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,812 shares of company stock valued at $18,497,908 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

