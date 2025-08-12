Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $205.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

