MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.1176.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $220.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $209.00 price objective on MasTec in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,972,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,858,000 after buying an additional 234,594 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 14.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $179.10 on Thursday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

