McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,543,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $127,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

