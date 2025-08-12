Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Purchases £24,830 in Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £24,830 ($33,351.24).

Shares of LON:MER opened at GBX 379 ($5.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £332.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90. Mears Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 322 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 421.37 ($5.66).

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 28.62 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mears Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 21.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mears Group plc will post 32.5150732 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mears Group from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 510 ($6.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

