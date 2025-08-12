MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NYSE:MAX opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 529,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,654,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 372,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

