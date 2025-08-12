MediciNova (MNOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect MediciNova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MediciNova Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

