Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Medpace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $212,131,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after purchasing an additional 114,436 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 41,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.11, for a total value of $18,940,451.11. Following the sale, the president owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,539,874.33. This represents a 53.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,350. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,788 shares of company stock valued at $51,018,354. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.60.

Medpace Trading Up 3.6%

MEDP stock opened at $449.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.83.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

