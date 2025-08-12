MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 823.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.6%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

