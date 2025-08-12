Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Milestone Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Milestone Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIST stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIST Free Report ) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

