Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Milestone Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Milestone Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MIST stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
