MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:INKT opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded MiNK Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

