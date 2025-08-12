MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:INKT opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
