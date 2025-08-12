Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Receives $22.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

MIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $8,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,488.78. The trade was a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,520,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,077 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $20,132,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,432,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,781 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,164,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

MIR stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.