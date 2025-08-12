Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 9.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% during trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $65.41. Approximately 671,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 475,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $81.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $56,000.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.8%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.94.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.