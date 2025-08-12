Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $81.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.8%

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $2,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,915.25. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,624 in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,951 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,469,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 423,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

