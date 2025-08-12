Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.28) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MTO stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.99) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($2.15).

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitie Group will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitie Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £197,280 ($264,983.21). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,201.35 ($13,702.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 155,602 shares of company stock worth $21,363,980. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

