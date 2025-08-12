Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

