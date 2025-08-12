Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.61) to GBX 1,240 ($16.66) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($22.16) to GBX 1,550 ($20.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,068.39 ($14.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,168.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,183.58. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 973.80 ($13.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,497.50 ($20.11).

In related news, insider Andrew King bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,186 ($15.93) per share, with a total value of £284.64 ($382.32). Also, insider Mike Powell bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,186 ($15.93) per share, with a total value of £284.64 ($382.32). Insiders acquired a total of 103 shares of company stock valued at $119,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

