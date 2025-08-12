Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) versus Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Critical Analysis

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Montauk Renewables and Sunrise New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus price target of $3.3333, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Montauk Renewables has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 1.46% 1.01% 0.72% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Sunrise New Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $175.74 million 1.48 $9.73 million $0.02 91.50 Sunrise New Energy $65.00 million 0.37 -$12.76 million N/A N/A

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Sunrise New Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People’s Republic of China.

