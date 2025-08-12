Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock Price

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

XYZ has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Block from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research set a $75.00 price target on Block in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.45.

Shares of XYZ opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. Block has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.71.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $313,849.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 273,931 shares in the company, valued at $21,530,976.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 108,236 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,880. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,911. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $3,730,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $634,721,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $210,016,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $204,223,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $111,109,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

