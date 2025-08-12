National Bank Financial Estimates Brookfield Q3 Earnings

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at C$88.70 on Monday. Brookfield has a 52-week low of C$60.60 and a 52-week high of C$94.82. The stock has a market cap of C$94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$86.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.73.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages the commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations.

