National Bank Financial Estimates Chorus Aviation Q3 Earnings

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.24.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$20.65 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$16.87 and a 52-week high of C$24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.86 million, a PE ratio of -34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.22.

Chorus Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.24%.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

