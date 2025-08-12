National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives $14.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.75 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $651.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

