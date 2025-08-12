Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,982 Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.3%

Trustmark stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. Trustmark Corporation has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

