Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Wall Street Zen raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

