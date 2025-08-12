Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after buying an additional 743,695 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,236,000 after buying an additional 713,785 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 45.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,451,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,391,000 after buying an additional 456,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,413,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,909,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,410,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,948,000 after purchasing an additional 285,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRTO. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $64,939.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,987.70. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $63,621.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,545.10. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,708 shares of company stock worth $320,444 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

