Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 3,497 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,572,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,135,981.36. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,856 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,253.60. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,221,355. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.1%

Dropbox stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. Dropbox’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

