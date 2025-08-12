Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 9,657 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 88,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 437,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

