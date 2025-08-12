Natixis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,211 Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

