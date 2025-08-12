Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Yelp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,344,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,000.72. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $262,976.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,142.07. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,345 shares of company stock worth $2,151,656 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

