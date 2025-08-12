Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vaxcyte by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vaxcyte by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

