Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after buying an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

