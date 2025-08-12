Natixis Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,677.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. This represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.