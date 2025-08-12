Natixis Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

